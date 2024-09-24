Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.03

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 38414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

