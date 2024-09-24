Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock remained flat at $8.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 71,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,278. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

