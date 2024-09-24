MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Up ∞

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.30 ($74.78) and last traded at €67.25 ($74.72). Approximately 5,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.66.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.