MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Up ∞

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.30 ($74.78) and last traded at €67.25 ($74.72). Approximately 5,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.66.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MorphoSys
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.