Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $449.22

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $449.22 and last traded at $448.83, with a volume of 207296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $447.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

