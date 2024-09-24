Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.