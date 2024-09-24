Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $276.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

