MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533,982 shares during the period. MRC Global makes up about 7.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.68% of MRC Global worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

