Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.83. 440,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 179,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 14.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
