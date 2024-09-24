Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.83. 440,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 179,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 14.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

