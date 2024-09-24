Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.09

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 22902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

