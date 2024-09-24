MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Head to Head Contrast

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 16.75% 10.43% 1.07% MVB Financial 9.28% 7.08% 0.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and MVB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $306.31 million 3.03 $68.93 million $3.10 12.55 MVB Financial $147.71 million 1.70 $31.23 million $1.87 10.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 MVB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.67%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats MVB Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers fintech solutions for the gaming, payments, banking-as-a-service, and digital asset sectors; fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and digital products and web and mobile applications for forward-thinking community banks, credit unions, digital banks, and Fintech companies. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.