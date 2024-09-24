MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 9.1%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.33 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 192,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 100,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

MyHealthChecked Stock Up 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.71. The firm has a market cap of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

