NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.70

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.70 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 1,586 ($21.24), with a volume of 36680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566 ($20.97).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,621 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.94. The company has a market capitalization of £733.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,554.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 16,136.36%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Featured Articles

