NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Declares Dividend of $0.10

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NETL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.