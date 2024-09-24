New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) were up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 457,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 388,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.11.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
