New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.34

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 682177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.87.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3732394 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

