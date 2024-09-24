NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.72. 48,743,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 52,590,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 560,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.