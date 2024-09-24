Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 1.9%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 65,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Northern Superior Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUP
Northern Superior Resources Price Performance
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Superior Resources
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.