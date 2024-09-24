Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 1.9%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 65,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Northern Superior Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 26.17. The firm has a market cap of C$87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

