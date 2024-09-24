Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.05), with a volume of 53130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.