Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.15

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 152500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

