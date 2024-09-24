Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 273,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.48. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
