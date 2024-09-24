Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Trading Down 4%

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.66. 55,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 583,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Get Onestream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.