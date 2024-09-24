Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $457.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

