Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Up 20.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

