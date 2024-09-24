Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.47

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 21124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

