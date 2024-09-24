Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 31,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 55,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

