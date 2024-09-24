Oxana Tkach Sells 4,303 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Tkach sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $17,125.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,830.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
BLND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 2,037,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,489. The company has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Blend Labs
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Blend Labs by 58.7% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Blend Labs by 253.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,233 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
Read More
