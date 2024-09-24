Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Approximately 742,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 913,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

