Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Approximately 742,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 913,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
