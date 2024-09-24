Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.55

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.