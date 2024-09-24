Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 407,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 300,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 247.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

