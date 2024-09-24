Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 292 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.99 and its 200-day moving average is $254.17.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

