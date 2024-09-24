Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,405.90 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,409.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

