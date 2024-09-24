Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Stock Price Down 2%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

Palfinger Company Profile

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

