Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 3.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 3,436,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,823,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,911,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 650,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

