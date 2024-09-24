Paula Green Sells 297 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Paula Green sold 322 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 407,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,683. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 613,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 300,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $10,766,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.