Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 525,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,591. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycom Software by 769.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
