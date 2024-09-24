Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 45653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 140,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $772,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,867.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $2,121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

