Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer Sells 50,000 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,319,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $315,952.22.

Paysign Price Performance

Shares of Paysign stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 193,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Paysign in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Paysign in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Paysign in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paysign by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

