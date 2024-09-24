PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 265,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,938,474.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

PBF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 1,959,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

