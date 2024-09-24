Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.58

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 95454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

