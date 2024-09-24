Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 15,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at $174,495,287.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00.

NYSE PEN traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $277.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

