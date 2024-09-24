Peregrine Diamonds (TSE:PGD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSE:PGD – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 330,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Peregrine Diamonds Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91.

About Peregrine Diamonds

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems in Canada and Botswana. The company primarily explores for diamond. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Chidliak property comprising 266 mineral claims covering a total area of 277,997-hectares located on Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada.

