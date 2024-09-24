Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.24

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 646049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

PRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

