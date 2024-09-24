Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.52

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 1994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Persimmon Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.