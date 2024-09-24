Persimmon Plc Announces Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4829 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Persimmon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.