Persimmon Plc Announces Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4829 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Persimmon Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.
Persimmon Company Profile
