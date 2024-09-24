Peter Thompson Sells 200,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UONE remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.87. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
