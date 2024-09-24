Peter Thompson Sells 200,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UONE remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.87. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

