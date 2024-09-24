Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Up 7.3%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.26). Approximately 4,873,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,270,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.98 ($0.24).

Petrofac Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £100.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.71.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

