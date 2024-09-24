Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$250,660.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$329,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

