Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.36

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

