Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 119,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.