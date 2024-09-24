Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Pioneer Power Solutions stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 119,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
