POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.50

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 823120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

